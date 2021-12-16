Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

On this day in 2013: Andre Villas-Boas sacked as Tottenham manager

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 6.01am
Andre Villas-Boas was in charge of Tottenham for just 18 months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Andre Villas-Boas was sacked as Tottenham manager on this day in 2013.

A 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool saw the Portuguese lose his job, following a 6-0 loss at Manchester City the previous month.

Spurs were seventh in the Premier League, and had comfortably progressed from their Europa League group. They were only five points adrift of Manchester City in fourth, and eight behind rivals Arsenal at the top of the table, but the nature of their defeats hurt Villas-Boas’ position.

The former Chelsea boss insisted he would not resign as he was not a “quitter” after the loss to Liverpool but, after being summoned to a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy, his future was taken out of his hands, with the club issuing a statement confirming his departure was “by mutual consent and in the interests of all parties”.

During his 18 months in charge, Villas-Boas won 53.7 per cent of his league games, which at the time was the highest of any Tottenham manager since the Premier League era began in 1992.

He led Spurs to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first season but the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a then-world record fee had a drastic effect on his team.

Tim Sherwood stepped in to replace Andre Villas-Boas for the remainder of the season (Nick Potts/PA)

The club reinvested over £100million on Paulinho, Roberto Soldado, Nacer Chadli, Etienne Capoue, Christian Eriksen, Vlad Chiriches and Erik Lamela with the money from the sale of the Wales international but Tottenham were thoroughly unconvincing, particularly at home.

Tim Sherwood was placed in charge of Tottenham’s next match – a Capital One Cup quarter-final against West Ham – and was eventually placed in caretaker charge until the end of the season, when the club appointed Mauricio Pochettino.

Villas-Boas has since had spells as manager of Zenit Saint Petersburg, Shanghai SIPG and Marseille.