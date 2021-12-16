Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Full-fibre broadband now available to eight million homes, says Ofcom

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 10.39am Updated: December 16 2021, 12.05pm
More than eight million homes now have access to full-fibre broadband (Rui Vieira/PA)
More than eight million homes across the UK are now able to access hyperfast, full-fibre broadband, new figures from Ofcom show, an increase of three million properties in the last year.

But the telecoms regulator’s latest Connected Nations report revealed that less than a quarter of those properties had so far chosen to upgrade to full-fibre broadband.

Full-fibre connections are capable of speeds of up to 1,000Mbps or one gigabit, significantly faster than the average UK speed of around 51Mbps, and is becoming available just as the need for faster internet speeds continues to grow with more people working from home and families owning an increasing number of internet-connected gadgets that wish to access data-hungry streaming services and other applications.

Elsewhere, the Ofcom report also showed that about 123,000 homes – around 0.4% of the UK – still do not have access to a “decent” broadband connection of 10Mbps.

Lindsay Fussell, Ofcom’s network and communications group director, said there was “more work to do” to ensure every community got the connections it needed.

“Many families now have multiple devices on the go at the same time for work, learning and entertainment – and the festive holidays can see a particular battle for bandwidth,” she said.

“Full fibre is helping meet those demands, with millions more benefitting from faster speeds and more reliable connections. But some homes in hard-to-reach areas still struggle to get decent broadband, so there’s more work to do to make sure these communities get the connections they need.”

Responding to the report, Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uwswitch.com, said a lack of awareness around faster broadband being available to people was a “constant problem”.

“Taking full-fibre infrastructure to eight million households is an impressive achievement, but it’s sobering to think that fewer than two million are actually taking advantage of these connections,” he said.

“The lack of awareness about what speeds consumers could be getting is a constant problem, highlighted by the fact that nine of the UK’s slowest streets for broadband could be enjoying superfast or ultrafast speeds.

“With more than seven million people out of contract and potentially overpaying for their broadband deals, it’s time for consumers to check what price they’re paying for the speeds they’re getting and see if they can do better.

“Ofcom’s figures also reveal the darker side of the digital divide, as 123,000 households are lagging behind without a decent 10Mbps connection.

“Large-scale investments by broadband networks to upgrade Britain’s infrastructure are starting to pay off, but it’s critical that households in more rural areas are not left behind.”

Ofcom’s report also highlighted the growth of 5G coverage, estimating that around half of UK properties are in areas where 5G is available outside from at least one operator.

It said the uptake of 5G-enabled handsets had increased substantially too, rising from 800,000 in 2020 to more than six million in 2021.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Ofcom’s report shows we are making major progress on our commitment to deliver a digital infrastructure revolution.

“Superfast broadband, almost universally available thanks to our £2 billion investment, allows people to work remotely, video call and stream TV on multiple devices at once with no interruptions.

“But no-one should miss out on better connectivity. Starting with areas still struggling with slow speeds, we are upgrading the nation with a further £5.5 billion of funding to close gaps in mobile coverage and deliver even faster gigabit broadband in rural areas.”