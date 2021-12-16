Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sabina Nessa murder accused accepts responsibility for killing

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 11.21am Updated: December 16 2021, 11.51am
Sabina Nessa was killed on her way to meet a friend (handout/PA)
A garage worker has accepted responsibility for the killing of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj, 36, travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast to carry out what the prosecution alleges was a “pre-meditated and predatory” attack.

It is claimed he struck 28-year-old Ms Nessa with a 2ft long weapon as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.

The body of Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later covered with grass near a community centre in the park.

It is believed Ms Nessa’s attacker was a complete stranger to her.

Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town and charged with her murder.

On Thursday, Selamaj, an Albanian national, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea and directions hearing.

Sabina Nessa death
Court artist sketch of Koci Selamaj (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The defendant, who is in custody, entered a formal not guilty plea to murder.

But it was indicated on his behalf that he accepts responsibility for killing Ms Nessa.

Addressing defence barrister Aidan Harvey, Mr Justice Wall said: “Is there any dispute your client killed Ms Nessa?”

Mr Harvey replied: “There is not, my Lord. He accepts he killed her.”

Members of the victim’s family sat in court a few metres from the defendant, who was assisted by an Albanian interpreter, in the dock.

Bearded Selamaj, who wore a face mask and grey T-shirt, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter a not guilty plea.

Mr Justice Wall set a further hearing for February 25 next year.

He set a trial of up to five weeks from June 7.

The defendant was remanded into custody.