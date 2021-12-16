Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mercedes boss hopes ‘sitting duck’ Lewis Hamilton will continue racing

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 1.07pm Updated: December 16 2021, 4.53pm
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes had a devastating Sunday (AP)
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.

Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.

Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios – but Wolff’s immediate concern is helping Hamilton ease his understandable sense of disappointment.

Wolff said: “It is going to take a long time to digest what has happened on Sunday. I don’t think we will ever get over it, that’s not possible.

“I would very much hope that Lewis continues racing because he’s the greatest driver of all times.

“We will be working through the events over the next weeks and months and I think that as a racer, his heart will say ‘I need to continue’, because he is at the peak of his game.

“But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday, also because he is a man with clear values and it is difficult for him to understand how that happened.

“I just have to do the utmost that I can to help him overcome this, in order for him to return strong and with a love of the sport and trust in the decision-making of the sport next year, and I wish very much that will be the case.”

Sunday’s season-ending race at Yas Marina saw Red Bull’s Verstappen claim victory and the title after the deployment of a late safety car led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton, who he then overtook on the final lap.

Hamilton appeared to be charging to glory at Yas Marina, easily holding Verstappen at bay in the closing laps only for a crash for the Williams of Nicholas Latifi to change the course of events.

Confusion reigned as under-fire race director Michael Masi changed his mind to allow lapped cars to pass the safety car – meaning Verstappen had a clear run at Hamilton in the final lap and, on much faster tyres, made his move to claim a first F1 title.

Wolff stepped up his criticism on Thursday, insisting: “It wasn’t just a bad call, it was a freestyle reading of the rules and it left Lewis like a sitting duck.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Race – Yas Marina Circuit
Lewis Hamilton was left stunned by the late drama in Abu Dhabi (PA Wire)

“The decisions that have been taken in the last four minutes of this race have robbed Lewis Hamilton of a deserved world championship.

“His driving in the last four races was faultless. He had a commanding lead on Sunday in Abu Dhabi from the get-go. He won the start and never gave the lead away again, and robbing him in the last lap of the race is unacceptable.

“We believe we had a very strong case and if you looked at it from the legal side how it would have been judged in a regular court it is almost guaranteed that we would have won.

Toto Wolff file photo
Toto Wolff claimed Lewis Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world title (PA Wire)

“But the problem with the FIA is the way it’s structured. The FIA can’t really mark their own homework, and there is a difference between being right and obtaining justice.”

Wolff confirmed that neither he nor Hamilton would attend the FIA’s season-ending gala in Paris on Thursday, despite the top three drivers in the World Championship standings effectively being required to attend.

And he refused to be drawn directly on the future of race director Michael Masi, who made the controversial call on Sunday, saying only: “I am not interested in having a conversation with Michael Masi.

“It is not only (about) a decision to change the race director. The whole system of decision-making needs to be improved.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Race – Yas Marina Circuit
Max Verstappen won his first world title in extraordinary circumstances (PA Wire)

“I would have wished for more consistent decision-making throughout the year, but the last one was the decision that had the biggest impact – from a sporting perspective it was a catastrophic impact because it decided the World Championship.

“I have confidence that all of us together, all of us in the sport, can revamp the ways in which decisions have been made and make the sport stronger. The situations, as painful as they are, are also an opportunity to make the sport better.”

Mercedes said in a statement: “We appealed in the interest of sporting fairness, and we have since been in a constructive dialogue with the FIA and Formula One to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they are racing, and how they will be enforced.

“Thus, we welcome the decision by the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of the rules, governance and decision-making in Formula One.”