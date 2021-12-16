Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Brussels sprout harvest under way for Christmas binge

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 2.07pm
Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period at TH Clements vegetable growers near Boston in Lincolnshire. Picture date: Thursday December 16, 2021.
Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period at TH Clements vegetable growers near Boston in Lincolnshire. Picture date: Thursday December 16, 2021.

Christmas preparations are well and truly under way as farmers begin the process of harvesting their Brussels sprouts for the nation’s dinner tables.

Supermarkets sell approximately 750 million individual Brussels sprouts at Christmas time, according to 2018 analysis by the Office for National Statistics, which is a quarter of the total for the whole year.

But, in an indication of the divisive nature of Christmas dinner’s most controversial ingredient, the number that actually gets eaten is only about half of the 750 million figure.

Brussels sprout harvest
Brussels sprouts are harvested in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Brussels sprout harvest
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Brussels sprout harvest
The sprouts are harvested at TH Clements vegetable growers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Brussels sprout harvest
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Brussels sprout harvest
Christmas is the peak season for sprouts at TH Clements near Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)
Brussels sprout harvest
(Joe Giddens/PA)

More from The Courier