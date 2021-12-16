Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 3.59pm
Ramarni Crosby 16, died at the scene of where he was attacked in Gloucester on Wednesday evening (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death, police said.

The youths, aged 16 and 17, have been detained in connection with the death of Ramarni Crosby in the Tredworth area of Gloucester.

The teenager, known as Marni to family and friends, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday evening in Stratton Road.

Ramarni Crosby 16, died at the scene of where he was attacked in Gloucester on Wednesday evening (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Gloucestershire Police said he died at the scene from his injuries.

Chief Inspector Rich Pegler said on Thursday: “I must stress we are still at an early stage of the investigation, which is being led by the major crime investigation team.

“Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after attending a police station earlier today.

“However there are a number of local people still outstanding we would like to speak to.”

Mr Pegler said Ramarni was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire.

“The family of this young man has been informed and our thoughts go out to them at this devastating time,” he said.

“They are now receiving support from our family liaison officers.

“Both ourselves, and Ramarni’s family, are asking any witnesses, or any parents who know of their child’s involvement, to come forward.

“This was a horrific incident, which is even more tragic because of the young age of the victim.

“It has understandably sent shockwaves through the community and caused a huge outpouring of anger and grief.

“This once again shows the devastating impact that knife crime can have.

“We know that the police have a significant role to play, alongside other agencies and our communities, to tackle the issue of violence on our streets.

“Over the coming days, officers will be patrolling the area and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to us.

“We would also urge anyone who has not already spoken to us, or anyone who has video footage of the incident, to contact us and not to post it on social media.

“Our thoughts are with Ramarni’s family and friends at this time.”

