Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Watchdog warns Cellnex telecoms tower deal could ‘mean higher mobile prices’

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 6.01pm
A telecoms tower on Saddleworth Moor in South Pennines. (Danny Lawson/PA)
A telecoms tower on Saddleworth Moor in South Pennines. (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK’s competition watchdog has warned that a deal by Cellnex to purchase telecoms towers from rival CK Hutchison could “mean higher prices” for mobile customers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) added that the deal, which was agreed in January, could worsen terms for mobile operators and their users.

Cellnex, a Spanish independent supplier of telecoms infrastructure, agreed to buy the European infrastructure assets of conglomerate CK Hutchison, which also owns mobile brand Three.

The deal included CK Hutchison’s UK towers and masts and was part of around £8.6 billion of deals by Cellnex at the time.

Cellnex owns the structures which mobile operators and other wireless communications network providers attach equipment to in order to run their networks, as well as the sites these are built on.

In May, the CMA launched an inquiry into the deal and referred it to an in-depth probe by an independent inquiry group in July.

Two months later, BT warned that the deal would hand too much power to Cellnex and pose competition concerns across the sector.

The CMA has now said it has provisionally found the sale to Cellnex over an alternative buyer “may raise competition concerns” as it will leave “a duopoly” where Cellnex and Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited (CTIL), a joint venture between O2 and Vodafone, will account for over 90% of the market.

Richard Feasey, chair of the independent inquiry group, said: “Mobile phones are an essential part of everyday life for people and businesses.

“This deal may prevent the emergence of a third major national provider of the critical infrastructure on which mobile operators depend, leaving them with only a choice of only two major suppliers.

“Less competition could mean higher prices or worse terms for both mobile operators and their customers.”

The watchdog said it is inviting further submissions to help with its investigation by January 14, with a final decision due by Monday March 7.

More from The Courier