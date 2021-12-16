Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Study to investigate at-home Covid treatments

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 6.09pm
Study to investigate at-home Covid treatments (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Study to investigate at-home Covid treatments (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A first-of-its-kind clinical trial will investigate new at-home coronavirus oral antiviral treatments.

The study, which is recruiting now, will quickly assess the effectiveness of a range of purpose-designed Covid-19 antivirals.

The new drugs are intended for use in the early stages of infection by people with the virus who are at higher risk of complications from the disease.

The Platform Adaptive trial of NOvel antiviRals for eArly treatMent of covid-19 In the Community (PANORAMIC), is run by the University of Oxford in collaboration with GP hubs.

The UK Antiviral Taskforce has selected the treatments to be tested, and the first to be investigated will be molnupiravir, a Covid antiviral pill already licensed by the the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

People can join the study if they have tested positive for the virus, are within five days from the onset of symptoms – and are aged 50 and over.

Or if they are between 18 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that make them clinically more vulnerable. All participants should have recorded a positive PCR test within the past seven days.

The study will enrol 10,600 volunteers for each arm of the study.

To enable the benefit of the treatment to be compared against standard care, half of them will be randomly allocated to receive the antiviral treatment plus standard care.

The other half will receive standard care alone.

Results from the national study will enable the NHS to better plan how to make Covid-19 antivirals available for those who would benefit from them the most.

Eddie Gray, chairman of UK Antivirals Taskforce, said: “We want to ensure that a wide number of people are conscious and aware that if they get symptoms and a positive test, they qualify and for them to move quickly into that system.

“I think if they can do that, then there’s an awful lot of benefit to be gained both for those individual patients and for the UK healthcare system.”

He added: “I think it gives us a real mechanism for managing patients in what is an extremely high pressure time for frontline staff in the National Health Service.

“But for us to do that, we need the active engagement of the potential patients.”

