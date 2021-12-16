Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US missionaries freed after two-month hostage ordeal in Haiti

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 7.41pm
Members of Christian Aid Ministries organisation were kidnapped (Tom E. Puskar/AP)
Members of Christian Aid Ministries organisation were kidnapped (Tom E. Puskar/AP)

The remaining members of a US missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed.

“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are free!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”

“We’re feeling great,” said Ron Marks, minister at Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Hart, Michigan, whose members were among the hostages.

Carleton Horst, a member of the Hart congregation, said church members received a text message on Thursday morning from “someone connected to the situation” that all of the hostages had been released.

Haiti Kidnapped Missionaries
A police officer stands guard at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

A mother and four of her children who belong to the church were among the hostages.

Mr Horst, who is friends with the family, said the church is rejoicing and he is “elated that that portion of things is finally over, just praise the Lord for that”.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on October 16. There were five children in the group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian, including an eight-month-old.

Their Haitian driver was also abducted, according to a local human rights organisation.

Two of the hostages were released in November, and three more earlier this month.

In addition to Michigan, the hostages are from Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada, according to the missionary group.

“Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for, and working so hard to achieve,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga, whose western Michigan congressional district includes Hart.

“I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all the hostages. This is a great day for families in Michigan and across the nation who have been worried about the safety of their loved ones,” Mr Huizenga said.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands were met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding 1 million dollars per person, although it was not clear if that included the children.

It remained unclear on Thursday whether any ransom was paid or what efforts led to the hostages’ freedom.

