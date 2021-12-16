Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jarrad Branthwaite punishes Chelsea as Everton snatch point at Stamford Bridge

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 9.51pm Updated: December 16 2021, 9.57pm
Jarrad Branthwaite (right) punished Chelsea for their poor finishing with the goal that earned Everton a draw (Adam Davy/PA)
Jarrad Branthwaite (right) punished Chelsea for their poor finishing with the goal that earned Everton a draw (Adam Davy/PA)

Profligate Chelsea conceded vital ground in the Premier League title race by slipping to a sub-standard 1-1 draw with callow Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite netted his first Everton goal to plunder a draw for the injury-hit Toffees, stunning a Chelsea outfit missing a clutch of senior players through Covid-19.

Mason Mount thought his seventh top-flight goal of the campaign would be enough for Chelsea to mask a major glut of missed chances.

Chelsea v Everton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Mason Mount (left) missed one of a number of Chelsea chances against Everton (Adam Davy/PA)

Reece James produced his sixth assist of an already-fine campaign, but no sooner had the Blues forged ahead than Branthwaite turned in Anthony Gordon’s free-kick to silence Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s fourth match in seven without a win in the Premier League left Thomas Tuchel’s men trailing leaders Manchester by four points.

The Blues had lost Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi to positive Covid tests in the build-up to Thursday’s west London clash.

Ben Chilwell had also returned a positive test but was already out with knee trouble, while Mateo Kovacic should complete his isolation after Covid on Friday.

Kai Havertz missed out due to illness, but was still awaiting the results of tests to determine whether his issue would turn out to be coronavirus.

Rafael Benitez’s sorry Everton arrived with just one win in 10 Premier League encounters and were besieged throughout a torrid encounter.

And yet the Toffees still came away with a highly creditable point, whatever their fortune.

Chelsea were left to lament a match full of wretched finishing, and a definite misstep in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea could easily have been 6-0 ahead by half-time.

The irrepressible James somehow sidefooted wide when played through by Jorginho, before Mount dragged just across goal.

Hakim Ziyech left the outclassed Mason Holgate for dead on the spin, then James forced Jordan Pickford into a full-stretch save from a fine free-kick.

James then thundered a snap shot just over the bar after Marcos Alonso’s free-kick rebounded off the wall.

Ziyech shot wildly high and wide on the left flank, then Mount failed to connect properly with Alonso’s cross to gift Pickford an easy save.

Morocco forward Ziyech scuffed wide from the edge of the area, and then Mount saw a low effort rebuffed by Pickford’s boot.

Chelsea v Everton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
The game was well into the second half before Mount finally broke the deadlock (Adam Davy/PA)

Pickford tipped round the post from Mount to open the second half, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek flicked over the bar from Alonso’s corner.

Cesar Azpilicueta hooked high over the bar after Everton failed to clear James’ whipped cross from a free-kick.

Antonio Rudiger had his head in his hands after nodding wide from another teasing James free-kick.

As the hour-mark passed and Chelsea gawped in frustration at their litany of botched chances the hosts knew only calmness and renewed focus would break the deadlock.

Just when the night started to become niggly though, Chelsea broke at pace and James sent Mount in on the right.

The England star beat the defence with his run before slotting past Pickford, to cut the Stamford Bridge tension and hand the Blues a majorly belated lead.

The Blues’ relief quickly turned into rancour, however, as Branthwaite poked home Gordon’s whipped free-kick.