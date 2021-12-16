Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US health advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J vaccine

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 9.55pm
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (Matt Rourke/AP)
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (Matt Rourke/AP)

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson jab that can cause rare but serious blood clots, US health advisers have recommended.

The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not come with that risk and also appear to be more effective, advisers to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

It is an unusual move and the CDC’s director Dr Rochelle Walensky must decide whether to accept the panel’s advice.

Virus Outbreak Germany
A girl is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Until now the US has treated all three Covid-19 vaccines available to Americans as an equal choice, since large studies found they all offered strong protection and early supplies were limited.

J&J’s vaccine initially was welcomed as a single-dose option that could be especially important for hard-to-reach groups like homeless people who might not get the needed second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna options.

But the CDC’s advisers said on Thursday that it was time to recognise a lot has changed since vaccines began rolling out a year ago.

More than 200 million Americans are considered fully vaccinated, including about 16 million who got the J&J shot.

