Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Faith leaders join call in booster drive amid Omicron surge

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 12.03am Updated: December 17 2021, 8.49am
A total of 750 troops have been drafted in to join tens of thousands of volunteers to help with the deployment of the booster (PA)
A total of 750 troops have been drafted in to join tens of thousands of volunteers to help with the deployment of the booster (PA)

Faith leaders are supporting the Government in its bid to increase the uptake of booster jabs as Omicron cases surge.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Imam Sheikh Nuru Mohammed, the Secretary General of the Hindu Council, and members of the Prime Minister’s Places of Worship Taskforce are urging people to get the jab.

Faith minister Kemi Badenoch is meeting with religious leaders on Friday to thank them for their work and ask for their support in increasing booster uptake.

MP portraits
Faith minister Kemi Badenoch said ‘everyone from every community’ must come forward (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

The Government said while the UK has one of the highest uptake rates in the world – with more than 85% of adults double jabbed so far – data shows people from black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds are less likely to take up the vaccine.

Ms Badenoch said: “More than 25 million people have already received their booster jab, helping to keep themselves, their friends and family safe this winter but we need everyone from every community to come forward to get ahead of this virus.

“This is why I have joined up with leaders from across all the major faiths to ask people of every denomination to come forward and support this huge national effort.”

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said the public should do “everything we can” to support NHS staff.

The Lord Mayor’s Banquet
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is one of several faith leaders to have joined calls to drive booster uptake (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said: “Jesus Christ teaches us about loving our neighbour as ourselves – and this pandemic has reminded us how vital that teaching is. None of us are safe until all of us are safe: we are all each other’s neighbours. I want to encourage everyone, whatever your faith and background, to get boosted as soon as you can. It’s our best hope of keeping everyone safe this Christmas and beyond.”

Sheikh Nuru Mohammed, Imam at the Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Muslim Community (KSIMC) in Birmingham, said everyone needed to “come together” to fight the spread of coronavirus.

He added: “The best way to do so is to go for our jabs, otherwise we will not go back to some sort of normality.”

Rajnish Kashyap, Secretary General of the Hindu Council UK, said: “If you are unvaccinated then please come forward and take the vaccines. If you have taken both vaccines then it is time for you to take a booster.

“If you can take those small steps, small precautions, you can help society.”

All eligible adults aged over 18 can get their booster from a walk-in vaccination centre or book online through the National Booking Service following updates to the programme this week.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Faith and local community leaders have played a vital role supporting the Covid-19 vaccine programme from the very beginning.

“Thank you to everyone who is uniting behind this national mission, spreading the word about the life-saving benefits of the vaccines and encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and get boosted now.

“Today’s discussion with faith leaders is another opportunity to listen to views from across the country and join forces to get ahead in the race against the Omicron variant.

“It is never too late to get your vaccine, whether it’s your first, second or third. Please come forward and get protected for yourself, your family and your community.”