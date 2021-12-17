December is second deadliest month for drink-drive casualties, figures show

An error occurred. Please try again.

December is the second deadliest month for drink-driving, according to new research.

Analysis of Government figures by road safety charity Brake found that 6,140 people were killed or injured in collisions involving at least one driver over the alcohol limit on Britain’s roads during December between 2012 and 2019.

This was behind only August, which had 6,260 casualties over the same timeframe.

A total of 69,000 people were killed or injured in drink-drive crashes across all months in the eight-year period.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

No other part of Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.

Brake head of campaigns, Jason Wakeford, said: “Thousands of people are being needlessly killed and injured at the hands of drink-drivers every month.

“We need to change the culture around drink-driving, starting with more awareness that any amount can be deadly.

“While measures such as effective ongoing police enforcement and public information campaigns, including Think!, are helping to reduce deaths and injuries, Government should follow Scotland’s lead and reduce the legal limit.

“Such a move would make it clear to drivers that no amount of alcohol is safe when behind the wheel.”

Research published in the Harm Reduction Journal earlier this month suggested that half of drinkers believe they are safe to drive despite exceeding the legal alcohol limit.

Police forces are intensifying enforcement of drink and drug-driving rules in the run-up to Christmas, targeting known hot spots.

Some 6,730 motorists were caught in 2020 during the annual festive operation.