Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

December is second deadliest month for drink-drive casualties, figures show

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 12.03am
December is the second deadliest month for drink-driving, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
December is the second deadliest month for drink-driving, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)

December is the second deadliest month for drink-driving, according to new research.

Analysis of Government figures by road safety charity Brake found that 6,140 people were killed or injured in collisions involving at least one driver over the alcohol limit on Britain’s roads during December between 2012 and 2019.

This was behind only August, which had 6,260 casualties over the same timeframe.

A total of 69,000 people were killed or injured in drink-drive crashes across all months in the eight-year period.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

No other part of Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.

Brake head of campaigns, Jason Wakeford, said: “Thousands of people are being needlessly killed and injured at the hands of drink-drivers every month.

“We need to change the culture around drink-driving, starting with more awareness that any amount can be deadly.

“While measures such as effective ongoing police enforcement and public information campaigns, including Think!, are helping to reduce deaths and injuries, Government should follow Scotland’s lead and reduce the legal limit.

“Such a move would make it clear to drivers that no amount of alcohol is safe when behind the wheel.”

Research published in the Harm Reduction Journal earlier this month suggested that half of drinkers believe they are safe to drive despite exceeding the legal alcohol limit.

Police forces are intensifying enforcement of drink and drug-driving rules in the run-up to Christmas, targeting known hot spots.

Some 6,730 motorists were caught in 2020 during the annual festive operation.

More from The Courier