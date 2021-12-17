Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

‘Snow White’ apples and bold colours forecast to brighten up gardens in 2022

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 12.04am Updated: December 17 2021, 7.55pm
RHS said some gardeners will be tempted to grow red-fleshed ‘Snow White’ apples (Frank P Matthews/RHS/PA)
RHS said some gardeners will be tempted to grow red-fleshed ‘Snow White’ apples (Frank P Matthews/RHS/PA)

“Snow White” apples, bold flower colours and planet-friendly gardening are among the trends expected for 2022, according to the Royal Horticultural Society.

The charity has drawn up its predictions for what will be popular next year based on gardener inquiries and views from experts.

Among the expected trends are a taste for more confident colours such as reds, oranges and purples, with plants such as crocosmia, salvia, canna and varieties of echinacea expected to prove popular.

Echinacea flowers
Echinacea with strong colours could prove popular (Helen Yates/RHS/PA)

Houseplants will also become more colourful, with low-maintenance plants in brighter hues, such as the red succulent x Semponium “Sienna”, expected to overtake sales of green-leafed varieties.

The appetite for colour will even extend to fruit trees, the RHS forecasts, with red-fleshed “Snow White” apples, high in anthocyanins thought to be anti-inflammatory and anti-viral, becoming more common in gardens following the success of newly-introduced varieties “Tickled Pink” and “Surprise”.

Gardeners are also expected to try out growing more exotic fruits such as pomegranates, chokeberries and serviceberries.

After lockdown, a return to more office working means time in the garden has felt the squeeze – prompting a rise in labour-saving kit such as pre-planted baskets and troughs, self-watering pots and battery-powered pruners.

But for those with time to spare, learning a new skill is on the agenda, with many gardeners keen to lessen their impact on the environment, the RHS said.

Compost bin in the RHS Cop26 Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Many gardeners are tipped to compost at home next year (Georgi Mabee/RHS/PA)

That could spur a resurgence in home composting techniques, and even a focus on scything which is easier than a mower on wildflower patches and reduces the need for petrol or diesel powered tools, the charity said.

Flowers could also share the vegetable patch with food crops in 2022, as people respond to the carbon footprint of shop-bought cut-flower bouquets by growing their own.

Plants such as cosmos, dahlias and zinnia that repeatedly flower could be grown for summer displays, while sea lavender and everlasting flower work well for winter in dried flower arrangements.

Guy Barter, chief horticulturist for the RHS, said: “Many of the new recruits to the ranks of gardeners and, indeed, those that have long tended to houseplants and outdoor plots are embracing new ways of growing as their skills and interest develops.”

The bright colours of Crocosmia will be on trend next year
The bright colours of Crocosmia will be on trend next year (Nicola Stocken/RHS/PA)

This, he said, could include “investing in cold frames, raised beds, conservatories, greenhouses and sheds in order to grow more efficiently, tools that make light work of seasonal tasks such as pruning, and concentrating their efforts on reducing, reusing and recycling”.

“That might include putting leftovers and waste to better use in the form of composting – the perfect season to get started with leaf litter still to be found – and own-grown bouquets for indoor and outdoor enjoyment all year long.

“With a return to more normal weekday patterns in 2021, the UK’s gardeners are adapting their approach to tending their plants; drawing on quick fixes where necessary but all the time working to ensure their plots are planet friendly and an inspiring place to work and play.”