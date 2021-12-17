Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tiger Woods to make playing return alongside Justin Thomas this weekend

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 2.41am
Tiger Woods, second from left, and his son Charlie, right, will play with Justin Thomas, second from right, and his father Mike Thomas the PNC Championship (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
Tiger Woods, second from left, and his son Charlie, right, will play with Justin Thomas, second from right, and his father Mike Thomas the PNC Championship (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Justin Thomas is excited to have a front-row seat for Tiger Woods’ return to golf.

Woods is set to play this weekend at the PNC Championship, 10 months on from a life-threatening car accident that left him needing surgery on multiple leg injuries.

The 45-year-old is partnering his 12-year-old son Charlie at the event in which major winners team up with a family member for a 36-hole scramble event in Orlando.

And the Woods team has been paired with Thomas and his dad Mike in Saturday’s opening round, with their tee-time at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club set for 12.18pm local time (5.18pm GMT).

Thomas, ranked sixth in the world, told the PGA Tour’s website: “My excitement level is high just for him being out here and being somewhere other than his house, and getting to see a lot of familiar faces.

“And I know spending time with Charlie is a huge deal to him. I know he’s excited for that part.

“In terms of the competing, I think his expectations are very low. But at the same time, he is who he is for a reason, so I’m sure he’ll be p***** off if he didn’t play well.”

Thomas’ dad Mike recently practiced with Woods and was impressed with what he saw.

He said in a quote posted on the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed: “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting it and (how) far he’s hitting it, for what he’s been through.”

More from The Courier