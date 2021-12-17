Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Third teenager arrested over murder of 16-year-old

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 10.43am
Ramarni Crosby (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Ramarni Crosby (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

A third teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death, police said.

The 15-year-old was detained in connection with the death of Ramarni Crosby in the Tredworth area of Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police said two other boys, aged 16 and 17, remain in custody having been arrested earlier on suspicion of murder.

The teenager, known as Marni, who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire, was stabbed on Wednesday in Stratton Road. He died at the scene.

Ramarni Crosby
Ramarni Crosby died at the scene (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the surrounding roads, particularly between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, to come forward.

They would also like to speak to anybody who saw a large group of young men hanging around the Barton and Tredworth area in the time leading up to the incident.

On Thursday, Chief Inspector Rich Pegler said: “The family of this young man has been informed and our thoughts go out to them at this devastating time.

“Both ourselves, and Ramarni’s family, are asking any witnesses, or any parents who know of their child’s involvement, to come forward.

“This was a horrific incident, which is even more tragic because of the young age of the victim.

“It has understandably sent shockwaves through the community and caused a huge outpouring of anger and grief.

“This once again shows the devastating impact that knife crime can have.”

