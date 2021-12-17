Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola may miss Manchester City’s next two matches

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 1.09pm
Pep Guardiola has returned an inconclusive coronavirus test result (PA Media)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could miss the champions’ game at Newcastle on Sunday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test result.

Guardiola cancelled his scheduled press conference to preview the Premier League match on Friday lunchtime while he awaits the result of a follow-up PCR test.

Should it prove positive and the Spaniard be asked to isolate, he would not only miss the trip to St James’ Park but also the home clash with Leicester on Boxing Day.

The City boss is awaiting the result of a follow-up PCR test
At present, Sunday’s game is one of only five in the top flight still due to go ahead this weekend following a raft of postponements amid the latest rise in Covid-19 infection rates nationally.

Guardiola, who lost his mother to the virus last year, was last seen in public on Wednesday when he represented City at Sergio Aguero’s retirement announcement in Barcelona.

The 50-year-old was wearing a mask for the main presentation and has been quite vocal on the need for, not only his players, but society in general to maintain high levels of caution.

“I’m concerned – not because we are going to cancel or break the league but because in society the virus is here and people suffer,” he said earlier this week.

“Some people, staff here, have got it right now and we’ve spoken with the players almost every day and told them to be careful – stay safe, stay healthy, (wear) masks, social distance.”

Joao Cancelo is set to return from suspension
City head into the weekend’s decimated round of fixtures with a one-point lead at the top of the table.

Joao Cancelo will be available again after suspension and fellow full-back Kyle Walker will hope to return after missing the 7-0 win over Leeds on Monday due to reported illness.

