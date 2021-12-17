Train fares: How does the next rise compare with previous years? By Press Association December 17 2021, 1.21pm Updated: December 17 2021, 1.58pm Britain’s train fares increase every year (Gareth Fuller/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Britain’s train fares increase every year. Here are the average annual rises since 2010. Figures for 2010-2020 were provided by the Rail Delivery Group. No confirmed figures have been published for 2021. Fares will go up on March 1 2022 (Danny Lawson/PA) 2010: 1.1% 2011: 6.2% 2012: 5.9% 2013: 3.9% 2014: 2.8% 2015: 2.2% 2016: 1.1% 2017: 2.3% 2018: 3.4% 2019: 3.1% 2020: 2.7% 2021: Around 2.6% in England and Wales. In Scotland, peak and off-peak tickets rose by 1.6% and 0.6% respectively. More from The Courier Train passengers to be hit by largest fares rise in nine years Fife records the biggest rent increase in Scotland for four-bedroom properties this year Imperial Brands outlines second year of shake-up as profit rise Furlough scheme close fails to derail UK jobs recovery