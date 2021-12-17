Man arrested after woman found dead near pond in Pembrokeshire By Press Association December 17 2021, 2.19pm Police line do not cross (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead near a pond in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The woman was discovered at Pembroke Mill Pond shortly after 4am on Friday morning. She has not yet been identified and the area around the pond remains cordoned off to members of the public. Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. Inquiries are continuing. More from The Courier Police appeal for sightings of teenager whose death sparked murder inquiry Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire Man arrested after woman found dead Family pay tribute to ‘kind-hearted’ woman allegedly murdered in own home