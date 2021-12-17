Former BBC producer convicted of possessing child sexual abuse images

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pornography-addicted former BBC producer has been convicted of possessing indecent images of children.

Victor Melleney, who is now retired, was cleared of making indecent photographs of hundreds of children, but found guilty of the alternative charge of possession.

Jurors at Kingston Crown Court also found him not guilty of two further charges – possession of an extreme pornographic image, and possession of a prohibited image.

Ex-BBC man Victor Melleney, 76, described himself as a pornography addict (Steve Parsons/PA)

Melleney, who worked on shows including Question Time and Panorama, was released on bail ahead of his sentencing next month.

Jurors spent nearly two days considering their deliberations before returning their verdicts.

The trial heard how investigators discovered a number of Category A images – the most serious – including of children believed to be as young as four being abused.

But Melleney told the jury he had “absolutely” no sexual interest in “horrible” indecent images of children.

He claimed to have downloaded “an awful lot” of pornographic material since becoming “lonely” after becoming the primary caregiver for his two children in the late 1990s.

The court heard that Melleney – a father to two grown-up daughters – came to the attention of the National Crime Agency (NCA) when they received information that two IP (internet protocol) addresses linked to him had received indecent images of children on various dates in 2018.

When officers carried out searches at the two addresses, in Holland Park and Kensington, both in west London, they recovered hard drives containing indecent images, jurors were told.

He will be sentenced on January 14 at the same court.