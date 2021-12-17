Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Former BBC producer convicted of possessing child sexual abuse images

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 3.15pm
Victor Melleney of Kensington, west London, arrives at Kingston Crown Court, London (Steve Parsons/PA)
Victor Melleney of Kensington, west London, arrives at Kingston Crown Court, London (Steve Parsons/PA)

A pornography-addicted former BBC producer has been convicted of possessing indecent images of children.

Victor Melleney, who is now retired, was cleared of making indecent photographs of hundreds of children, but found guilty of the alternative charge of possession.

Jurors at Kingston Crown Court also found him not guilty of two further charges – possession of an extreme pornographic image, and possession of a prohibited image.

Victor Melleney court case
Ex-BBC man Victor Melleney, 76, described himself as a pornography addict (Steve Parsons/PA)

Melleney, who worked on shows including Question Time and Panorama, was released on bail ahead of his sentencing next month.

Jurors spent nearly two days considering their deliberations before returning their verdicts.

The trial heard how investigators discovered a number of Category A images –  the most serious – including of children believed to be as young as four being abused.

But Melleney told the jury he had “absolutely” no sexual interest in “horrible” indecent images of children.

He claimed to have downloaded “an awful lot” of pornographic material since becoming “lonely” after becoming the primary caregiver for his two children in the late 1990s.

The court heard that Melleney – a father to two grown-up daughters – came to the attention of the National Crime Agency (NCA) when they received information that two IP (internet protocol) addresses linked to him had received indecent images of children on various dates in 2018.

When officers carried out searches at the two addresses, in Holland Park and Kensington, both in west London, they recovered hard drives containing indecent images, jurors were told.

He will be sentenced on January 14 at the same court.

More from The Courier