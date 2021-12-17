Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp adapting Liverpool to make most of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s skills

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 3.23pm Updated: December 17 2021, 6.25pm
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s game has changed this season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s game has changed this season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s continual development has meant he has had to adapt how the team plays to make the most of the defender’s skillset.

The right-back scored his second goal of the season in the 3-1 victory over Newcastle to add to the seven Premier League assists he has.

He has already matched his assist mark from 36 matches last season and is well on course to beat his best effort of 13 in the 2019-20 title-winning campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold has developed his game to add a new dimension to Liverpool’s play (Peter Byrne/PA)

It has been noticeable this season the England international has often moved inside to become an auxiliary midfielder rather than hugging the touchline and it has added another dimension to his – and Liverpool’s – game.

“It’s just the next step in his whole development. We adapt our game to his skills, he puts in his skills in our different plans,” said Klopp.

“He obviously plays different positions on the pitch more than in the beginning because he’s just a much more mature player.

“Of course he is still in the right-back position to defend especially, then he’s a right winger, then he’s an eight, a six, a playmaker.

“He’s a lot of different things for us and enjoys it but it’s tough, he’s still young and it’s an intense period.

“It was not his best game last night – it was one of his best goals, yes – but that’s completely normal.

“Even on a night when not everything is clicking you can be the decisive man and that’s what he was last night.”

Alexander-Arnold is also halfway to matching his best goalscoring campaign, also 2019-20, but Klopp insists improving his ability in front of goal – Chelsea counterpart Reece James has four to his name already – is not really the priority.

The Liverpool boss believes the 23-year-old is better served developing his all-round game rather than trying to repeat his 25-yard thunderbolt against Newcastle.

“It’s part of the game and part of things he wants to improve but I don’t think he gets up in the morning and thinks, ‘How can I score the next goal?’” he added ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.

“It is to improve his game and there is enough space and enough time for him to improve his game in so many parts: reading situations better, dealing with situations better, so many parts of the game he can improve and he is already a world-class player.

“I didn’t ask him but probably when he grew up and he watched Liverpool games he saw Steven Gerrard quite frequently scoring goals like this and knowing you have a very good shooting technique yourself you want to score these kind of goals.

“It’s not the case that he is 20 times a game in the position in the half-left half-space where he scored the goal from yesterday.

“But scoring from there is obviously something he might have to wait another five years for because it’s just not his position.”