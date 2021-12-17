Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Rod Stewart and son plead guilty in US hotel assault case

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 6.03pm
(MBC/PA)
(MBC/PA)

Rock superstar Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from an altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Court records released on Friday show the singer and his son Sean Stewart entered guilty pleas to misdemeanour charges of simple battery.

“No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation,” his lawyer Guy Fronstin said in a statement.

“Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause.”

Stewart, 76, is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by the Queen in 2016.

His hits include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, You’re In My Heart, Hot Legs and Maggie May.

The plea agreement, dated and signed on Monday, means Stewart and his son, 41, will not have to appear in court and formal adjudication of the charge was withheld. There will be no trial.

Neither will do any jail time or be required to pay fines and they will not be placed on probation, Mr Fronstin said.

The Stewarts were accused of a physical altercation with security guard Jessie Dixon at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on December 31 2019.

The dispute involved Mr Dixon’s refusal to allow them into a private party at the hotel.

He said in court papers that the elder Stewart punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist and Sean Stewart shoved him.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach state attorney Dave Aronberg, whose office prosecuted the case, said in an email that Mr Dixon agreed with the outcome of the case.

More from The Courier