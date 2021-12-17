Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Half of UK adults have received booster dose

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 9.29pm
Boris Johnson tweeted that 50% of UK adults have now received a booster dose (PA)
Half of adults in the UK have now had a Covid-19 booster dose after the programme was accelerated this week in the face of Omicron.

A total of 26.3 million people aged 18 and over have received a vaccine top-up.

The Government said the milestone makes the UK’s booster rollout one of the fastest in the world.

On Twitter, Boris Johnson said: “A record day for vaccinations yesterday with an incredible 936,480 people coming forward.

“That means 50% of adults have now received a booster dose. Our NHS is working flat out getting lifesaving booster jabs into arms. Please play your part and Get Boosted Now.”

This week, online bookings opened to all adults alongside walk-in sites across the country including at many hospitals, pharmacies, pop-ups and football stadiums.

A total of 750 armed forces personnel have been drafted in to join tens of thousands of volunteers to support the booster deployment.

