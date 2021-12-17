Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane one of best strikers despite current form at Tottenham

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 10.33pm
Antonio Conte (left) ranks Harry Kane as one of the best strikers he has worked with (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reckons Harry Kane is one of the best strikers he has worked with despite his poor form this season.

The England captain, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, has scored just once in 14 appearances this term and has looked a shadow of his usual self.

Conte, who has been at the club since the beginning of November, has managed the likes of Carlos Tevez, Diego Costa and Romelu Lukaku in the past, but ranks Kane among the best ahead of Sunday’s game with Liverpool.

“Harry is a world-class striker,” he said. “Every day that I train him I understand very well that he’s a world-class striker.

“He’s one of the best I’ve had the pleasure to train. He’s amazing. I like to have him in my team.

“For sure Jurgen (Klopp) likes to have Mo Salah. But I like to have Harry in my team.

“He’s an important player for us and my expectation was very high and to play an important game against Liverpool.”

Harry Kane has scored just once in 14 Premier League games this season
Harry Kane has scored just once in 14 Premier League games this season (Tim Goode/PA)

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 last season, but his inability to repeat that level so far this campaign is perhaps understandable.

He led England to the final of what was effectively a home tournament before losing on penalties at Euro 2020 over the summer and was then subject of a transfer saga, albeit of his own making.

Conte is not judging Kane on his numbers, though.

The Italian said of Kane’s lack of goals: “It’s very strange, no? It’s very strange.

“If you compare what he did in the past, this is very strange. But also in the past, in my experience, before as a player and then as a coach, it happens.

“I played with important strikers who – for a long period – didn’t score. But my judgement about them didn’t change.

“I wanted to have them in my team also if they don’t score. Because if you have Harry Kane in your team, you feel stronger, for sure.”

