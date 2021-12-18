Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

What the papers say – December 18

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 3.57am

What the papers say – December 18 (PA)

The papers on Saturday focus on a significant staffing shift in the civil service, a premier on “probation” and surging coronavirus infections.

The Daily Mirror reports Cabinet Secretary Simon Case quit his role as chief investigator into a number of alleged gatherings after it emerged a quiz was held in his own department that he was aware of and spoke at.

The Guardian and The Times also lead on the story, with the latter saying the investigation is in “disarray” after Mr Case stepped down.

A stony-faced Boris Johnson features on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which reports the Prime Minister’s bid to move on from the North Shropshire by-election has been “derailed” by the fresh leaks about Whitehall parties.

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s support of Mr Johnson as the only leader with the “courage” to see the country through tough times is splashed across the front of the Daily Express.

“Angry” Tory MPs have warned the PM he is on “probation”, according to the FT Weekend, while the paper leads with researchers saying there is “no evidence” Omicron is milder than the Delta variant of coronavirus.

The i weekend says Omicron infections are “now out of control” as it reports case numbers are doubling every 1.5 days in London, the North East, the West Midlands and Yorkshire.

But the Daily Mail calls for the 10-day isolation rule to be cut to seven days as it quotes health experts and business chiefs as calling the current rule “lockdown by stealth”.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, says it is “self ice-olating” after bookies made it odds-on snow will fall in England for Christmas.

