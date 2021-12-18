Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistani city

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 12.11pm Updated: December 18 2021, 2.39pm
Rescuers inspect the scene of a gas explosion in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in the southern Pakistan city killing several people and wounding others Saturday, police and a health official said. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan has killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others, police and medics said.

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building in the Shershah neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi.

The powerful blast destroyed the HBL bank building. Video footage aired by local television stations showed the entire structure was damaged. The floor was blown out and furniture was mired in sewage from below.

Rescuers at the scene (Fareed Khan/AP)

The impact of the blast damaged several cars parked nearby and threw debris on to a petrol station on the other side of the building.

Mr Jokhio said it was not clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

Dr Sabir Memon, at Trauma Centre Karachi, said 10 people were killed and 13 injured, at least three critically.

Senior police officer Sarafar Nawaz Shaikh later said two of the injured had died in hospital, raising the death toll to 12.

Rescuers carry a victim away (Fareed Khan/AP)

Mr Shaikh said investigators were not ruling out the possibility the explosion was the work of militants.

“We will come up with a clear version once the explosives experts complete their job,” he said.

Witness Mohammad Sameer said he was in the crowded bank branch moments before the blast but left shortly before the explosion.

He said he rushed back to the damaged bank to rescue victims. “Thank God I left the venue otherwise I would also been among the affected ones,” he said.

Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.

Mukhtar Abro, a local administrator, said illegal construction over the sewage area where the explosion happened was under notice to be vacated and the structures were to be demolished.