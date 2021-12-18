Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England up against it after another collapse – day three of the second Test

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 1.07pm Updated: December 18 2021, 1.09pm
Ben Stokes made 34 for England (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ben Stokes made 34 for England (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England once again find themselves cornered after three days of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, 282 runs behind after a third successive batting collapse.

Having been skittled for 147 on the first day of the series in Brisbane they have tossed away good platforms in their next two innings, losing eight for 77 in the second dig at The Gabba and eight for 86 in their latest capitulation.

Australia could have enforced the follow-on under lights but chose not to, instead reaching 45 for one and teeing up more hard work in the field for England’s weary attack.

Root goes fourth

  • 1,788 - Mohammad Yousuf (2006)
  • 1,710 - Viv Richards (1976)
  • 1,656 - Graeme Smith (2008)
  • 1,606 - Joe Root (2021)
  • 1,595 - Michael Clarke (2012)

Although the match and the series are both disappearing from view from an England perspective, captain Joe Root’s prolific 2021 will go down as one of the great batting peaks. Root’s knock of 62 here might not have swung the game but it did take him to 1,606 runs for the year with the possibility of three more innings to come. There is half a chance he could usurp Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf as the record-holder given a fair win.

Tweet of the day

Pic of the day

Ben Stokes sums up England's day, eyes closed in despair after seeing his stumps shattered.
Ben Stokes sums up England’s day, eyes closed in despair after seeing his stumps shattered (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Magic number

View from the dressing room

Playing for a place

Rory Burns is among those who could be on the chopping block.
Rory Burns is among those who could be on the chopping block (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Root and Malan are both averaging over 50 in the series after sharing two successive century stands but the numbers make for difficult reading elsewhere. Ben Stokes is safe going at 17.66 across three innings, but with Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow sure to come up in selection discussions there will be jitters from the likes of Rory Burns (5.66), Haseeb Hameed (19.33), Ollie Pope (14.66) and Jos Buttler (20.66). There is one more innings now for each of the quartet to prove they should not be the ones to make way.