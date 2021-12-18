Hospital beds being closed due to staff Covid absences, says nurse in isolation By Press Association December 18 2021, 4.37pm Updated: December 18 2021, 5.09pm The nurse from Newcastle is set to spend Christmas alone in isolation after testing positive for Covid herself (Peter Byrne/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]