Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lawyers in Ghislaine Maxwell case argue over jury instructions

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 5.49pm
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, sits at the defence table (Elizabeth Williams/AP)
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, sits at the defence table (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in court on Saturday for a rare weekend hearing where lawyers made arguments about how the judge should instruct a jury on the law in Maxwell’s sex abuse trial.

US District Judge Alison Nathan scheduled the hearing, held in an otherwise closed courthouse and with jurors absent, in an effort to keep Maxwell’s trial on a fast track that will have her case reach a jury early next week.

Closing arguments and Judge Nathan’s reading of about 80 pages of instructions are set for Monday.

Prosecutors and Maxwell’s lawyers spent the morning in federal court in Manhattan sparring over the exact wording the judge will use to describe to jurors the legal elements that must be proven to convict Maxwell on six criminal counts, including sex trafficking of a minor.

One of the requests by Maxwell’s lawyers that was approved: the judge should refer to her as “Ms Maxwell” instead of “the defendant”.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

An attentive Maxwell sat at the defence table, sometimes taking notes.

Her brother and sister, ever present at the trial these past three weeks, were among the spectators.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges that prosecutors say show that she and financier Jeffrey Epstein were involved in a scheme to groom teenagers to have sexual encounters with him.

The defence has countered by claiming she has being made a scapegoat for 66-year-old Epstein, who killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 as he awaited his own sex trafficking trial.

The defence rested its case on Friday after Maxwell told the judge she would not give evidence.

“Your Honour, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt so there is no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell said.

More from The Courier