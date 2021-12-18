Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dutch government announces national lockdown amid Omicron surge

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 7.03pm Updated: December 18 2021, 11.21pm
Streets start to empty in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)
Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of Covid-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, including a new nationwide lockdown introduced by the Dutch government.

Schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting on Sunday, caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte said Saturday night.

Residents only will be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year’s, when four will be allowed, he said.

“The Netherlands is going into lockdown again from tomorrow,” Mr Rutte said, adding that the move was “unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the Omicron variant that is bearing down on us”.

Mark Rutte (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
Before the Dutch announcement, alarmed ministers in France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions.

Paris cancelled its New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Denmark closed theatres, concert halls, amusement parks and museums.

Ireland imposed an 8pm curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.

The World Health Organisation reported on Saturday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and Covid-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

A woman crosses a canal in Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)
Major questions about Omicron remain unanswered, including how effective existing Covid-19 vaccines are against it and whether the variant produces severe illness in many infected individuals, the WHO noted.

Yet Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake Delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the UN health agency said.

In the Netherlands, anticipation a government meeting on Saturday would result in tougher restrictions caused shoppers to swarm commercial areas of Dutch cities, fearing it would be their last chance to buy Christmas gifts.

Rotterdam municipality tweeted that it was “too busy in the centre” of the port city and told people: “Don’t come to the city.”

Amsterdam also warned that the city’s main shopping street was busy and urged people to stick to coronavirus rules.