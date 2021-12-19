Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 19

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 7.33am
What the papers say – December 19 (PA)
What the papers say – December 19 (PA)

Lord Frost quitting his post as Brexit minister breaks up the Omicron headlines on Sunday.

The “crisis” around Boris Johnson’s premiership has deepened after the resignation of his key ally, according to The Sunday Times.

The Mail on Sunday reports the move was prompted by Lord Frost’s growing “disillusionment” with the direction taken by the Government.

The story is also covered by The Sunday Telegraph, which says the Prime Minister is considering calling a third national lockdown beginning as soon as this week.

The Sunday Mirror reports Mr Johnson has been warned Covid hospital admissions could hit 3,000 per day in January, while The Observer cited official modelling as saying the daily number of infections could reach two million before the year ends.

Up to 50,000 doctors, nurses and other NHS staff could be out of action by Christmas Day as Omicron “rips through” the health sector’s staff, according to the Sunday People.

The Independent quotes Government scientists as telling the Prime Minister tougher restrictions are needed before January to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS.

An emergency Cobra meeting is being held on Sunday amid threats of rebellion from Tory backbenchers, reports the Sunday Express.

And the Daily Star Sunday carries the news that soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing and could be in for a windfall.

