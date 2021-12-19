Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands in Brussels protest against Covid restrictions

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 1.31pm
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels, Belgium, on December 5 (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in central Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a surge in infections and the emergence of the worrying Omicron variant.

A strong police presence was deployed on the streets in anticipation of the crowds, after previous protests sometimes descended into violence, arrests and injuries.

The marchers — some with placards reading “free zone”, “I’ve had my fair dose” and “enough is enough” — came to protest against the government’s strong advice to get vaccinated, and included Belgian healthcare workers who will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the coronavirus from January 1 or risk losing their jobs.

The Belgian protests come one day after similar action in other capitals including Paris and London. Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of Covid-19 infections sparked by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The Netherlands led the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown.

The World Health Organisation reported this weekend that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and Covid-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every one-and-a-half to three days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

In a demonstration in Brussels last month, small fringes spiralled into violence as several hundred people started pelting police with objects, smashing cars and setting rubbish bins ablaze. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

