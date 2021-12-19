Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Murder victim shot through window in front of family

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 3.21pm Updated: December 19 2021, 4.03pm
PSNI Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan speaks to the media about the murder of Mark Hall (Rebecca Black/PA)
PSNI Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan speaks to the media about the murder of Mark Hall (Rebecca Black/PA)

A murder victim was shot through a window of his home in front of his family by two gunmen, police have said.

A shot was also fired at the sister of victim Mark Hall, passing through a handbag and narrowly missing her as she stood in the street outside.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr Hall, who was known to police, in Belfast on Saturday.

Updating the media on the investigation, Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “What we currently know is that two gunmen approached Mark’s family home on Rodney Drive shortly after 4.30pm yesterday evening.

“Mark’s sister, who was returning from some local shops, saw the gunmen approach the house and tried to intervene before a number of shots were fired through the front window, striking and fatally wounding Mark.

“A number of family members were present in the room when these shots were fired, all narrowly missing injury.

“As the gunmen made off, a shot was fired at Mark’s sister which passed through her handbag.

“She is lucky to be alive today.”

The two men were armed with handguns and fired at least seven shots, Mr Corrigan said.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said it was too early to speculate on a motive for the shooting (Rebecca Black/PA)

“Mark was taken to hospital and despite the efforts of paramedics he died a short time later as a result of his injuries.

“Our thoughts are very much with his entire family who are in a state of absolute shock and grieving for their loved one.

“No family should ever have to go through this unbelievable heartbreak.

“There is no place for guns and reckless violence on our streets.

“The thoughtless actions of these gunmen could have resulted in a greater loss of life.”

Mr Corrigan said it was too early to speculate on a motive for the murder but said that it was a “targeted attack”.

He added: “These gunmen do not think about the impact attacks like this have on the wider community, who are rightfully shocked and fearful.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this murder to bring it forward.

“I need to hear from those who may have witnessed the attack or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Rodney Drive area before or after the shooting.

“This is a busy area with many residents and I am also asking anyone who may have captured any video footage of the incident to please make contact and make that available to us.”

“These gunmen were completely reckless and dangerous in their actions. They fired shots in a street in which a child was standing, and this child would have been visible to the gunmen.

“We could have been dealing with multiple fatalities today,” he added.