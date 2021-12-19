Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Sixth child dies after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 3.33pm Updated: December 19 2021, 4.23pm
People leave flowers and tributes outside Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania (Ethan James/AAP/AP)
People leave flowers and tributes outside Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania (Ethan James/AAP/AP)

A sixth child has died following an incident in an Australian town in which a bouncy castle was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Eleven-year-old Chace Harrison died in hospital on Sunday, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) quoted Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine as saying.

Two other children remain in a critical condition and one is recovering at home following the incident in the island state of Tasmania on Thursday.

Children at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport were celebrating the end of the school year when a sudden gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle almost 10 meters (33 feet) into the air.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family and all other families and loved ones of the children involved,” AAP quoted Mr Hine as saying.

The state was “working tirelessly with all parties concerned to ensure the extensive investigation is completed as a matter of priority for the coroner,” Mr Hine said.

That would include interviewing witnesses and analysing information on the weather at the time of the incident, he said. Forensic child interviewers were also being sent to the island to aid in the investigation and help children suffering from emotional trauma.

Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelit vigil was held on Friday in remembrance of the boys and girls aged 11 and 12 who died in the incident.

The township, with a population around 25,000, has rallied to support the families of the victims and the wider community around the school.