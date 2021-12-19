Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Sandy santas race along beach for annual pudding chase

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 3.55pm
People dressed as Santa make their way along Weymouth beach (Ben Birchall/PA)
People dressed as Santa make their way along Weymouth beach (Ben Birchall/PA)

Santas and elves of all ages raced into Christmas celebrations in Weymouth with the annual Chase the Pudding beach run.

Mr and Mrs Pudding were chased along Weymouth beach by hundreds of sandy Santas in a fundraising event for the Will Mackaness Trust.

Adults could take part in a 5km run, while a Chase the Elf race of 2km was put on for under-14s.

Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Young and old were invited to take part.

Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)

The red and white crowd was encouraged to warm up before they set off…

Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)

…although not everyone was paying attention!

Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)

It was not just humans getting into the spirit of the race – although some looked more ready to run than others.

Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Chase the Pudding race
(Ben Birchall/PA)

