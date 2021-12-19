Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurgen Klopp thinks first-half decisions had impact on Liverpool’s draw at Spurs

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 8.31pm Updated: December 19 2021, 9.49pm
Jurgen Klopp, left, spoke with the officials after the game (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham could have turned out differently if VAR calls had gone their way.

The Reds, who reported four cases of coronavirus before the game, were on course for three points in north London after goals from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson helped them overturn Harry Kane’s early opener.

But Son Heung-min took advantage of Alisson Becker’s howler to earn Spurs a worthy point, but the game was packed with VAR drama.

Andy Robertson was sent off (Adam Davy/PA)

Kane could easily have seen red for a first-half challenge on Robertson but his yellow card was not upgraded, unlike when the Scot hacked down Emerson Royal in the second half.

Liverpool felt they should have had a penalty in the first half when Jota was bundled over, while Spurs felt Dele Alli should have won a penalty and that Mohamed Salah handled in the build-up to the Reds’ second goal.

Klopp, who was booked by referee Paul Tierney, was not impressed. He said: “The game would have been different with two key decisions in the first half.

“Let’s start with Robbo, we saw it back and yes you can give a red card there.

“It’s not the harshest ever but it is not the smartest as well, he knows that, he is a really good boy but he lost it a little bit.

“This red card you can give, but this is the proof that the VAR was there today because before that we thought he might not be in his office because of the two other situations.

“I think we all agree Harry Kane should have seen a red card and he didn’t. The penalty situation Mr Tierney told me he thought Diogo Jota stopped on purpose and wanted to get hit and if you watch back that is a very exclusive view.

“It was a very quick decision, he saw it. I am not sure he was prepared for it, how can he react that quick?

“It is a clear penalty but he thought it was a clear no penalty. Wow. That is two wrong decisions from him and one right, all three against us.”

On why Kane’s challenge was not reviewed, the German added: “I have no idea, you have to ask VAR.

Harry Kane was booked (Adam Davy/PA)

“That is a clear, absolutely 100 per cent red card. This situation, if Andy Robertson’s leg is still on the ground his leg is broken. We all agree on that. It is still a red card but the ref saw it differently.”

It was Spurs’ best performance under boss Antonio Conte and had they taken their chances they might have won.

Conte was keen to keep his counsel on Tierney’s decisions.

“Honestly, and I said this also to TV, I haven’t seen the Robertson situation or the Harry Kane situation, and I haven’t seen the possibility of the penalties,” the Italian said.

“My staff said to me the second [Liverpool] goal was a clear handball. Clear, a clear handball.

“I think it’s not right to comment on refereeing decisions after the game. I don’t know if Jurgen wanted to comment on this but I can tell you my staff said to me that it was incredible to give the second goal and not to disallow it because there was a clear handball from Salah.

“But it was an exciting game with great emotions for the people who saw it and I don’t like that we have to speak about refereeing decisions at the end. I think that’s not good for anyone.”