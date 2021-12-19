Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronnie O’Sullivan racks up record 38th ranking title with victory in Coventry

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 10.27pm Updated: December 20 2021, 7.55am
Ronnie O’Sullivan was a winner once more (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record 38th career ranking title after coming from behind to beat Neil Robertson 10-8 and win the World Grand Prix in Coventry.

O’Sullivan’s victory – after he reeled off four frames in succession to wipe out at 7-5 lead – also represented the 28th consecutive season in which he has won a ranking crown.

Afterwards, with more coronavirus restrictions rumoured to be approaching, O’Sullivan joked to the packed crowd: “It’s a bit like Downing Street in here – mass spreading.”

The 46-year-old O’Sullivan claims he no longer cares about titles but his pleasure at ending a run of five straight final defeats and winning his first title since his 2020 World Championship was evident.

He added on ITV4: “Neil should have been ahead in the afternoon by a long way but he gave me a chance then I just found something for four frames, which I’ve done pretty much most of the tournament.

“I’ve won so much that I’ve got to start to enjoy the occasion and if I don’t give 100 per cent all the time I’ve earned that right. OK, I’ve won tonight but losses aren’t that bad either. I just want to enjoy life.”

O’Sullivan was never in front in a patchy opening session, but avoided falling two behind in the eighth frame after claiming the two snookers required to level at 4-4.

Rhythm remained in short supply for both players when they resumed in the evening before Robertson produced a break of 128 on his way to opening up a 7-5 lead.

The Australian, desperate to end the year on a high after crashing out of last month’s UK Championship to amateur John Astley, had always looked the most likely to get to the winning line.

But the task of retrieving the deficit seemed to spark O’Sullivan into life, and breaks of 90 plus two of 77 in the next four frames turned the game on its head and moved him one frame from victory at 9-7.

Then it was Robertson’s turn to rise to the challenge, responding with a break of 78, keeping his own hopes of clinching a 22nd career ranking title alive.

But a miscue in the next from the Australian let O’Sullivan in with a break of 77 to snap his run of final losses and complete what had at times appeared to be an improbable final win.