News

Fallon Sherrock’s bid to repeat past PDC heroics falls flat at Alexandra Palace

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 10.47pm Updated: December 19 2021, 11.17pm
Fallon Sherrock came up short against veteran Steve Beaton (John Walton/PA)
Fallon Sherrock’s dreams of repeating her PDC World Championship heroics were dashed by veteran Steve Beaton at Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock was making her first appearance since her history-making run in 2019 when she beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic to become the first woman to win a match in the tournament.

But her hopes of sinking 1996 champion Beaton – who was making a record 31st appearance – fell flat as the 57-year-old defied the boos to claim a 3-2 win.

Sherrock, who proved her 2019 run was no fluke by going on to reach the Nordic Masters final and the Gram Slam quarter-finals, started as a marginal favourite to overcome her opponent.

But she blew a two-leg lead to lose the first set, and despite levelling she was whitewashed in the third set to once again hand Beaton the advantage.

Beaton, who touched a 104 average in the first set, had been playing above expectations but Sherrock stormed back to win the fourth set and force the decider.

William Hill World Darts Championship 2021/22 – Day Five – Alexandra Palace
Veteran Steve Beaton held his nerve to beat Fallon Sherrock (John Walton/PA)

The extent of Sherrock’s popularity was evident as the fans took against Beaton, with boos ringing around the arena as he sealed a 68 checkout to complete his victory.

Eighth seed Jonny Clayton survived a scare to edge teenager Keane Barry 3-2 and book his place in the second round.

Clayton, the reigning Grand Prix champion, fought back from 2-1 down in a high-quality match that featured no fewer than 10 three-figure checkouts to secure victory.

William Hill World Darts Championship 2021/22 – Day Five – Alexandra Palace
Jonny Clayton won a high-quality clash with Keane Barry (John Walton/PA)

Debutants Florian Hempel and Martijn Kleermaker cruised through their first-round matches against Marin Schindler and John Michael respectively.

In the afternoon session, Ross Smith produced back-to-back checkouts of 167 and 102 to sink former BDO world champion Stephen Bunting 3-2 in their second-round clash.

In first-round action, there were debut wins for Alan Soutar and Jason Heaver, while Maik Kuivenhoven beat Ky Smith 3-1 to set up a clash with fourth seed James Wade.