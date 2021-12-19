Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Dallas Cowboys strengthen grip on NFC East with victory over New York Giants

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 11.05pm
Dallas Cowboys edged closer to a play-off spot after beating the New York Giants (Corey Sipkin/AP)
Dallas Cowboys edged closer to a play-off spot after beating the New York Giants (Corey Sipkin/AP)

The Dallas Cowboys strengthened their grip on the NFC East as they claimed a 21-6 win over the New York Giants at the Meadowlands.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs completed his NFL-leading 10th interception of the season, while Ezekiel Elliott touched down.

The Miami Dolphins were made to fight for their sixth straight win as they beat the New York Jets 31-24.

Jets Dolphins Football
The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets for their sixth straight win (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The Jets led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter but the Dolphins hit back and wrapped up victory when Tui Tagovailoa threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker in the dying minutes.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scored a touchdown and Chris Boswell kicked four field goals as the Pittsburgh Steelers rode some late nerves to beat the Tennessee Titans 19-13.

The Arizona Cardinals lost on the road for the first time this season as they fell 30-12 to Detroit.

Cardinals Lions Football
The Arizona Cardinals suffered their first defeat on the road this season (Lon Horwedel/AP)

Jared Goff starred for the hosts as he completed 21 of 26 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

Things got worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars whose 30-16 defeat to the Houston Texans leaves them with the worst record in the NFL.

In their first game since the dismissal of coach Urban Meyer, the Jaguars once again failed to spark and were undone by Houston quarterback Davis Mills, who threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and Devin Singletary ran for a season’s-best 86 yards as the Buffalo Bills completed a comfortable 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.

More from The Courier