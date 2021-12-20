Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

New Covid-19 restrictions come into force in Ireland

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 2.47am
Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (right) speaking to the media on Friday (Julien Behal/PA)
New Covid-19 restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant have come into force in Ireland.

The measures, agreed by the cabinet on Friday, were introduced at midnight on Sunday and will last until January 30.

All restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must now close at 8pm, and there are limits on attendance at indoor and outdoor events scheduled for earlier in the day.

Restricted movement advice for all close contacts of Covid cases has also been enhanced.

Covid-19 measures announced
Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the new measures were necessary because of the rise in Omicron cases (Julien Behal/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the new measures were necessary because of the rise in infections caused by Omicron.

He said: “Left unchecked, this new strain will represent a very significant threat to hospitals and critical care, but also a threat to all of society and the economy.”

But hospitality groups have warned that the restrictions will lead to widespread closures and redundancies in the sector.

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), said: “The reality is this decision will decimate the trade that was already on its knees.”

Budget 2022
Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said no government wanted to be in the position of making decisions that would cost jobs (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Sunday, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that no government wanted to be in the position of making decisions that would cost jobs, but said the first duty was to protect the health of the population.

Asked about an estimate from the hospitality industry that 60,000 people in Ireland could lose their jobs, Mr McGrath told RTE: “The numbers will be significant, certainly in the tens of thousands.”

Just weeks after the first Omicron case was identified in Ireland, it has now become the dominant strain of Covid.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has estimated that approximately 52% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is.”

