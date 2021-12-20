Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 5.03am
Celtic won the Premier Sports Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi hit a Hampden double as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Emma Raducanu accepted her BBC Sports Personality of the Year award whilst isolating in a hotel room in Abu Dhabi after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Back home, the resurgent virus caused a slew of cancellations.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021
Emma Raducanu was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year (David Davies/PA)
Australia v England – 2021/22 Ashes Series – Second Test – Day Four – Adelaide Oval
Joe Root was dismissed by Mitchell Starc as England faced the prospect of another defeat (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Aston Villa v Burnley – Premier League – Villa Park
Aston Villa’s clash with Burnley was called off at late notice due to an increase in coronavirus cases (David Davies/PA)
Newcastle United v Manchester City – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Ryan Fraser was controversially denied a penalty as Newcastle crashed 4-0 to Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea – Premier League – Molineux
Wolves’ clash with Chelsea went ahead despite rising coronavirus cases in the Blues’ ranks (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane was fortunate to avoid a red card as Tottenham drew with Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Hibernian v Celtic – Premier Sports Cup – Final – Hampden Park
Celtic lifted the Premier Sports Cup after beating Hibernian (Jane Barlow/PA)
William Hill World Darts Championship 2021/22 – Day Five – Alexandra Palace
Fallon Sherrock failed to summon more PDC World Championship heroics as she fell to veteran Steve Beaton (John Walton/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
Lucas Ocampos grabbed a late winner as Sevilla downed Atletico Madrid in LaLiga (Angel Fernandez/AP)
Harlequins v Cardiff – Heineken Champions Cup – Group B – Twickenham Stoop
Andre Esterhuizen scored a try as Harlequins beat Cardiff in the Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora – Matchroom Boxing Fight Night – AO Arena
Joseph Parker outpointed Derek Chisora in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Howden Christmas Racing Weekend – Ascot – Saturday December 18th
Adrian Heskin steered Tritonic to victory in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot (Nigel French/PA)
Cowboys Giants Football
The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants to stand on the brink of a play-off spot (Seth Wenig/AP)
PNC Championship Golf
Tiger Woods with his son Charlie during the second round of the PNC Championship (Scott Audette/AP)

