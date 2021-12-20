An error occurred. Please try again.

Kyogo Furuhashi hit a Hampden double as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Emma Raducanu accepted her BBC Sports Personality of the Year award whilst isolating in a hotel room in Abu Dhabi after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Back home, the resurgent virus caused a slew of cancellations.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Emma Raducanu was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year (David Davies/PA)

Joe Root was dismissed by Mitchell Starc as England faced the prospect of another defeat (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Aston Villa’s clash with Burnley was called off at late notice due to an increase in coronavirus cases (David Davies/PA)

Ryan Fraser was controversially denied a penalty as Newcastle crashed 4-0 to Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Wolves’ clash with Chelsea went ahead despite rising coronavirus cases in the Blues’ ranks (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane was fortunate to avoid a red card as Tottenham drew with Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Celtic lifted the Premier Sports Cup after beating Hibernian (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fallon Sherrock failed to summon more PDC World Championship heroics as she fell to veteran Steve Beaton (John Walton/PA)

Lucas Ocampos grabbed a late winner as Sevilla downed Atletico Madrid in LaLiga (Angel Fernandez/AP)

Andre Esterhuizen scored a try as Harlequins beat Cardiff in the Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Joseph Parker outpointed Derek Chisora in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Adrian Heskin steered Tritonic to victory in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot (Nigel French/PA)

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants to stand on the brink of a play-off spot (Seth Wenig/AP)