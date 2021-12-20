Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peng Shuai denies making sexual assault accusations

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 9.51am
Peng Shuai has denied making accusations of sexual assault (David Davies/PA)
Peng Shuai has denied making allegations of sexual assault in her first media interview since concerns over her welfare began.

Speaking to Singapore newspaper Lianhe Zaobao at a skiing event in Shanghai, Peng denied that she was under surveillance or restricted as to her movements.

The situation faced by former world doubles number one Peng has been under the international spotlight since she posted a lengthy message on the Chinese social media network Weibo on November 2 regarding her relationship with former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli and then disappeared from view.

In the post, which was quickly removed, Peng said she had been forced to have sex with Zhang, with whom she had also had a consensual relationship.

Peng told Lianhe Zaobao: “Firstly I want to emphasise one point that is really important. I never said or wrote that I was sexually assaulted.

“Regarding my Weibo post, it entirely concerns problems in my own private life. And I think that everyone has a lot of misunderstandings of what happened. All those twisted misinterpretations are simply not true.”

WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon has led an extremely strong response having failed to make contact with Peng in a way that he was confident was free from censorship.

Earlier this month, the WTA announced it was suspending tournaments in China, which has become its biggest market in recent years but has not held any events for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peng insisted during the on-camera interview that she wrote an email to Simon that he has expressed serious doubts over and, asked whether she was free from surveillance, said: “Why would there be someone keeping watch on me? I’ve always been very free.”

The International Olympic Committee has held two calls with Peng but has not released any footage.

