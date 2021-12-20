Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man locked up over ‘wicked’ care home killing of 93-year-old widow

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 11.51am
Eileen Dean (Met Police/PA)
Eileen Dean (Met Police/PA)

A man who beat a 93-year-old widow to death at a care home has been locked up in hospital indefinitely.

Alexander Rawson, 63, used a crutch to attack “kind and caring” grandmother-of-five Eileen Dean in her bedroom at Fieldside in Catford, south London, on January 3.

Afterwards, Rawson phoned 999 in a state of distress and agitation, and said: “I think somebody’s been killed and I don’t know what’s happening.”

Mrs Dean, who had been self-isolating with Covid-19, suffered multiple fractures to facial bones and traumatic brain injury, and died in hospital.

The court heard how Rawson had moved into the bedroom next door to Mrs Dean in late December last year.

Eileen Dean death
 Alexander Rawson was handed a hospital order without limit of time after killing Eileen Dean (Met Police/PA)

Previously, he had been detained under the Mental Health Act and been an in-patient at two south London hospitals since last July.

Rawson, who suffers a degenerative brain condition commonly associated with alcohol abuse, was found unfit to stand trial for murder.

Following a trial of the facts at the Old Bailey, he was found by a jury to have attacked and killed Mrs Dean.

On Monday, Mrs Dean’s daughter Georgina Hampshaw wept as she told the court she felt “let down” by social services and the care home.

Reading a victim impact statement, Mrs Hampshaw described her mother as a kind, cheerful and energetic lady who “never lost her sense of humour”.

In her prime, Mrs Dean had loved music halls, where she met her late husband Charlie, and her “party piece” was the Charleston dance, the court heard.

Following the attack, Mrs Hampshaw told the court the mother-of-three had been left almost unrecognisable.

Mrs Hampshaw struggled to understand how “such a wicked and callous crime had happened to her – especially committed in a care home where I thought she was safe and being cared for and protected”.

She added: “My mum’s life should never have ended this way.”

Judge Alexia Durran handed Rawson a hospital order without limit of time.

The judge said he posed an ongoing threat to the public, citing his threats of violence with a butter knife, scissors and walking stick.

More from The Courier