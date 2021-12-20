Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 2.01pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by the RNLI, in November (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by the RNLI, in November (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Paris prosecutor’s office has said it has received a manslaughter lawsuit for failure to help in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain.

The manslaughter lawsuit, filed on Friday by the French humanitarian organisation Utopia 56, accuses the maritime prefect of the Channel and North Sea, the Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue of Gris-Nez in the Pas-de-Calais and the British Coastguard of not doing enough to prevent the deaths.

Utopia 56 said it “intends that investigations be carried out to determine the responsibilities of the French and British rescue services in this tragedy”, adding that the people were abandoned “despite calls to the English and French rescue services”.

Nikolai Posner, a spokesman for Utopia 56, told The Associated Press on Monday that the lawsuit also intended to “remind our governments that it is urgent to question the policies at our borders, which take human lives every day”.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
People take part in a protest outside the Home Office in Westminster, London, demanding an end to deaths in the Channel (James Manning/PA)

The only two survivors of the disaster told Kurdish media that the migrants on the boat made distress calls that were ignored as their canoe deflated and their engine broke. They claim the British said the boat was in French waters, and the French the reverse. These accounts were confirmed by family members of the victims who were in telephone contact during the attempted crossing.

The maritime prefect of the Channel and North Sea was not immediately available for comment.

In London, proceedings have also formally been launched by the families of victims from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Earlier this month, 26 victims were formally identified, including seven women, a teenager and a seven-year-old girl. The identity of one migrant remains unknown. Investigators were able to confirm the identity of 16 Iraqi Kurds, including four women, a 16-year-old teenager and a seven-year-old girl. The victims also included an Iranian Kurd, three Ethiopians including two women, a Somali woman, four Afghan men and an Egyptian man, the statement said. The adults ranged in age from 19 to 46.

Their boat capsized on November 24 off the coast of northern France, in what the country’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous crossing to Britain.

Ever-increasing numbers of people fleeing conflicts or poverty are risking the perilous journey from France, hoping to win asylum or find better opportunities in Britain. The crossings have tripled this year compared with 2020.

The tragedy prompted a new political crisis between Britain and France, which each accused each other of not doing enough to deter people from crossing the Channel. European migration officials agreed to send a plane to monitor the shores of the Channel for smuggling activity.