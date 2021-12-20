Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen to stay in Windsor for first Christmas since death of her beloved Philip

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 7.07pm Updated: December 20 2021, 9.09pm
The Queen will remain at Windsor for Christmas (PA)
The Queen has decided to celebrate her first Christmas since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure amid rising coronavirus cases.

Rather than travel to Sandringham as usual, the Queen will remain at Windsor where she spent last Christmas with her husband Philip – who died in April.

A royal source said the Queen will be visited by members of the royal family over the Christmas period after taking the “personal” decision to stay at the Berkshire residence as she did with the late duke last year.

The head of state normally hosts her large family at Sandringham in Norfolk over the holidays, and they are watched by crowds as they attend church on December 25.

But as coronavirus cases increase rapidly across the country amid the rise of the Omicron variant, the Queen plans to remain at Windsor Castle and will not be attending a public church service on Christmas Day.

The royal source added sensible precautions will be taken by those visiting.

The Queen usually goes to church near Sandringham on Christmas Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It has not yet been confirmed where the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.

This also comes after the Queen cancelled the traditional pre-Christmas lunch with her extended family, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The 95-year-old has spent much of this year at Windsor Castle, where she and Philip remained after Christmas while shielding throughout the lockdowns.

The duke, her husband of 74 years, died on April 9, and his funeral was held during coronavirus restrictions within the confines of the castle.

In October this year, the Queen was admitted to hospital overnight for preliminary investigations and ordered by her royal doctors to rest.

The monarch also sprained her back and was advised to pull out of attending several events, including the Remembrance Sunday service.

During the 1960s, when the Queen’s children were young, many Christmases were celebrated at Windsor, but since 1988, when the castle was rewired, royal Christmases returned to Sandringham.