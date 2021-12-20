Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raymond Van Barneveld makes winning return to Alexandra Palace

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 11.39pm Updated: December 20 2021, 11.59pm
Raymond Van Barneveld, pictured, beat Lourence Ilagan 3-0 at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Raymond Van Barneveld, pictured, beat Lourence Ilagan 3-0 at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Raymond Van Barneveld made a winning return to the PDC World Championship as the Dutchman saw off Lourence Ilagan in the first round on Monday.

Former world champion Van Barneveld was back in action in the Alexandra Palace showpiece having retired following his first-round exit at the hands of Darin Young in December 2019, announced he had reversed the decision in September 2020 and then regained his PDC tour card in February.

The 54-year-old beat Filipino Ilagan 3-0 to set up a second-round clash with 2018 world champion Rob Cross.

Van Barneveld told Sky Sports: “It’s a privilege to be back. I miss it and I had one goal, to be back here. And here it is.

“My last game was poor and I went home and thought the crowd deserves better. I never thought I was getting back, because I was done with darts, and then circumstances…and then this.

“I knew Lourence is a good player. He played amazing in the first leg, he could have hit that and then the game could have been all different. But the crowd was always behind me and maybe because of that Lourence was maybe too much nervous, I don’t know.

“I didn’t play my A-game tonight, I can play much better, but I won and that’s the only thing that matters.”

Monday evening also saw James Wade record a 3-1 second-round victory over Maik Kuivenhoven, while Rusty-Jake Rodriguez and Luke Woodhouse advanced from round one with 3-1 wins against Ben Robb and James Wilson respectively.