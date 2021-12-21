Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ruler of Dubai ordered to pay around £550 million to ex-wife and their children

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 10.31am Updated: December 21 2021, 12.25pm
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (PA)
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (PA)

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay around £550 million to his former wife and their two children in what is thought to be the largest award of its kind ordered by an English court.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 72, will now have to pay £251.5 million to his sixth wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, 47, as well as making ongoing payments for their children, Al Jalila, 14, and Zayed, nine.

In a ruling published on Tuesday, Mr Justice Moor said the further payments are underpinned by a bank guarantee of £290 million to cover the children’s maintenance and security as adults.

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein
Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein (Aaron Chown/PA)

However, the total amount they receive could be more or less depending on several factors, including how long they live or if they reconcile with their father.

The award comes after Princess Haya, the half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, fled the United Arab Emirates for England in early 2019 with her two children, claiming she was “terrified” of her husband.

The total award is believed to be the largest ever ordered by an English court following a divorce, surpassing the approximately £450 million awarded to Russian native Tatiana Akhmedova in 2016.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum court case
Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya have faced several rounds of High Court hearings following their divorce (Steve Parsons/PA)

The High Court heard Princess Haya had not asked for an award for herself except for her lifetime security and to compensate her for property lost due to the end of the marriage.

As part of the financial ruling, Mr Justice Moor ordered Sheikh Mohammed to pay £11 million a year for Princess Haya and her two children’s security costs while they are under-age.

The children will also be entitled to a £3 million education fund.

Once both children have finished university, Princess Haya will then receive a security budget of £5.5 million per year for the rest of her life – with both children then receiving similar sums.

The multimillion-pound security budget comes after Sir Andrew McFarlane – the most senior family judge in England and Wales – found that Sheikh Mohammed had authorised the hacking of Princess Haya’s phone during their legal battle.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
The ruler of Dubai denies authorising the hacking of his sixth wife’s phone (Fiona Hanson/PA)

In a series of judgments in October, Sir Andrew found that the ruler gave his “express or implied authority” for Princess Haya and her lawyers’ phones to be infiltrated with the Pegasus spyware.

Sheikh Mohammed denied any knowledge of the hacking.

In another judgment published last year, Sir Andrew ruled that Sheikh Mohammed had “ordered and orchestrated” the abduction and forced return to Dubai of two of his adult daughters: Sheikha Shamsa, in August 2000 and her sister Sheikha Latifa, in 2002 and again in 2018.

Ruling on Princess Haya and her two children’s security costs, Mr Justice Moor said: “Given their status and the general threats of terrorism and kidnap faced in such circumstances, they are particularly vulnerable and need water-tight security to ensure their continued safety and security in this country.

“Most importantly in this regard, and absolutely uniquely, the main threat they face is from (Sheikh Mohammed) himself, not from outside sources.”

Sheikh Mohammed divorce proceedings
Princess Haya outside the Royal Courts of Justice following an earlier hearing (Aaron Chown/PA)

The judge continued: “There will remain a clear and ever-present risk to (Princess Haya) for the remainder of her life, whether it be from (Sheikh Mohammed) or just from the normal terrorist and other threats faced by a princess in her position.”

The High Court also heard that Princess Haya alleged she had been blackmailed by four of her security staff, which led to her paying the men £6.7 million.

Mr Justice Moor said: “This was clearly a most unsatisfactory episode. I realise I have not heard from the alleged blackmailers but nobody should be blackmailed and (Princess Haya) must have been very frightened at this point.”

As part of the order for the two children’s maintenance, the judge also awarded a holiday budget of £5.1 million, an annual sum of just over £450,000 for the children’s staff and around £275,000 for their animals.

Following the ruling, a spokesman for Sheikh Mohammed said: “He has always ensured that his children are provided for.

“The court has now made its ruling on finances and he does not intend to comment further.

“He asks that the media respect the privacy of his children and do not intrude into their lives in the UK.”

