Four deny murder plot linked to Sasha Johnson shooting

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 11.27am
Sasha Johnson (PA Video/PA)
Four men have denied a murder plot which allegedly led to the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson.

Ms Johnson, a mother-of-two, was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham, south London, early on Sunday May 23.

The 27-year-old was left in a “critical” condition after the incident at the silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road.

Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Kent, Troy Reid, 20 of Southwark, Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Lewisham, and Devonte Brown, 19, of Southwark, are charged with conspiracy to murder.

The charge says they conspired together and with others unknown to murder “a person”.

Sasha Johnson shooting
Police forensic officers in Peckham (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The defendants are also charged with possession of a handgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

On Tuesday they appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison.

They spoke to confirm their names and plead not guilty to the charges.

Mr Justice Sweeney, who joined the hearing remotely from Manchester Crown Court, confirmed the six-week trial would start on March 7 next year.

He set a pre-trial hearing for February 21 next year.

The defendants were further remanded into custody.

Ms Johnson is a founding member of the Taking The Initiative Party and had been a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement last summer.

Police have said previously they do not believe she was the intended victim of the shooting at a 30th birthday party.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said her condition is now “serious but stable” as she continues to receive treatment in hospital.

