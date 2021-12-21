Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ursid meteor shower to light up the night sky

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 12.41pm
Ursid meteor shower to light up the night sky (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ursid meteor shower to light up the night sky (Joe Giddens/PA)

The final meteor shower of the year is set to dazzle skygazers as it lights up the nights before Christmas.

However, the Ursid display is usually sparse, producing around five meteors per hour at its peak, which is expected to take place over the UK on Wednesday night.

With the shower occurring around the time of the winter solstice, people will have maximum hours of darkness to try to spot the shooting stars.

Ursid meteors appear to radiate from near the Beta Ursae Minoris (Kochab) in the constellation Ursa Minor.

(PA Graphics)

But the source of the shooting stars is a stream of debris left behind by comet 8P/Tuttle.

The meteor shower will be visible with the naked eye, but skygazers will need to let their eyes adjust to the darkness.

Dr Greg Brown, astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “The Ursids meteor shower is a fairly minor display occurring in late December. With at best around 10 meteors per hour in ideal conditions, many observers won’t see more than a few meteors even around the peak.

“However, if you want to try and see this shower for yourself the usual tips apply.

“Try and find a place with a low horizon to grant yourself the best view of the sky, and wait for the early hours of the morning when the shower will be at its best.

“Fill your view with as much of the sky as possible (a deckchair can be a real help here) and wait.

“Eventually, you’ll see the bright streaks of light that are due to the Earth smashing into a trail of dust left behind the Comet 8P/Tuttle.

“But most importantly of all for this mid-winter display, don’t forget to wrap up warm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier