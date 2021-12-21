Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Alleged terrorist pleads not guilty to Sir David Amess murder

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 12.41pm
Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/PA)
Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/PA)

An alleged terrorist has denied fatally stabbing Sir David Amess.

Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year.

Ali entered not guilty pleas to the charges at a hearing before Mr Justice Sweeney at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

The senior judge appeared remotely from Manchester Crown Court while Ali was in the dock at the Central Criminal Court in London.

The defendant, wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, stood with his arms crossed as he confirmed his identity and entered pleas without removing his face mask.

A court sketch of Ali Harbi Ali
A court sketch of Ali Harbi Ali during a previous court appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

It is alleged that on the morning of October 15, Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed Sir David.

The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm.

Before the killing, Ali allegedly engaged in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.

He also made an internet search relating to targets, it is claimed.

Previously, a provisional trial date had been set at the Old Bailey for March 7 next year.

Following discussions with prosecutor Tom Little QC and defence barrister Tracy Ayling QC, Mr Justice Sweeney agreed to put the trial back to March 21.

Following the half-hour hearing, the defendant was remanded into custody.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier